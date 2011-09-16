TOKYO, Sept 16 NTT DoCoMo , Japan's
largest cellphone carrier, plans to make WiFi communications
free to subscribers by the end of the year, the Nikkei business
daily reported on Friday.
DoCoMo plans to spend 10 to 20 billion yen ($130-$260
million) to increase the number of WiFi spots to 30,000 from
6,800 by next summer, and eventually plans to increase that
number to 100,000, the newspaper said.
Rivals KDDI Corp and Softbank Corp already
offer wireless services free of charge, the paper said.
($1 = 76.685 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)