TOKYO, Sept 16 NTT DoCoMo , Japan's largest cellphone carrier, plans to make WiFi communications free to subscribers by the end of the year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

DoCoMo plans to spend 10 to 20 billion yen ($130-$260 million) to increase the number of WiFi spots to 30,000 from 6,800 by next summer, and eventually plans to increase that number to 100,000, the newspaper said.

Rivals KDDI Corp and Softbank Corp already offer wireless services free of charge, the paper said. ($1 = 76.685 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)