Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TOKYO, April 25 Japan's NTT DoCoMo Inc will unload its 26.5 percent stake in loss-making Indian mobile phone joint venture Tata Teleservices Ltd and exit the country as it struggles with tough price competition, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
NTT DoCoMo will make a formal decision at a board meeting on Friday, the sources said.
An NTT DoCoMo spokesman said the company was considering various options for its overseas operations but that nothing had been decided.
Japan's top operator of mobile phone services is expected to book about 80 billion yen ($780 million) in related losses in the financial year ended on March 31, results of which are due to be announced at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT), the sources said.
NTT DoCoMo invested 266.7 billion yen in Tata Teleservices in 2009. The company ranks seventh in India with 63 million subscribers as of the end of March. ($1 = 102.2350 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)