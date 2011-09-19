Sept 20 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp's overseas revenue will reach at least 10 billion yen ($130.9 million) in 2012, helped by its recent acquisitions abroad, The Nikkei business daily reported company president Satoshi Miura as saying.

NTT was expanding in emerging markets as the domestic market had failed to show promising growth, Miura told the business newspaper in an interview.

NTT's overseas buys in early 2000 failed to take off as the company may have rushed into them without the managerial talent to handle global operations, Miura told The Nikkei when asked about the company's earlier overseas failures.

NTT's efforts to have a footprint abroad were nearing completion now, said President Miura told the paper.

"The push to establish a footing abroad is close to completion. Coming buyouts will thus focus on complementing regions and functions. In fiscal 2013 and beyond, we hope to establish a global structure capable of flexibly addressing the cloud computing needs of companies," The Nikkei quoted Miura. ($1 = 76.405 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)