Oct 14 NTT Facilities Inc, a unit of Nippon
Telegraph and Telephone Corp , plans to start service
offering to monitor and maintain mega solar plants, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
The service, scheduled for next spring, will prevent the
deterioration in performance that can reduce power output of a
solar plant by about 15 percent over about a 17-year life, the
paper said.
NTT is targeting trading companies, financial institutions
and other enterprises building mega solar plants to cash in on
the introduction of the feed-in-tariff mechanism for renewable
energy resources that takes effect next July in Japan, the
Nikkei said.
Initially, NTT Facilities, which designs and installs solar
plants for industrial purposes, will offer its new monitoring
and maintenance service to the same customers that use its
installation service, the daily said.
The company intends to use special equipment built into
power conditioners to monitor operations at solar plant from a
server on the internet to identify times when declines in
electricity output take place due to malfunctions and
immediately dispatch maintenance staff to make repairs, the
paper said.
NTT Facilities, which hopes to sign up about ten customers
in fiscal 2012, will charge 400,000-500,000 yen ($5,206-$6,508)
annually for monitoring service and a separate 500,000 yen to 1
million yen for each repair visit, the Nikkei reported.
($1 = 76.825 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)