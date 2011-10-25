Oct 26 NTT Communications Corp plans to spend 120 billion yen ($1.58 billion) abroad over four years to accelerate development of its cloud computing business, the Nikkei business daily said.

In addition to building large data centers in Europe and India, the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp unit will consider buying firms involved in data center operations, the daily said.

It will increase outlays by 20 percent through fiscal 2015, the daily said.

The company has spent about 100 billion yen on foreign operations in the last four fiscal years, investing mainly in new data centers, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 75.770 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)