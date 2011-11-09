TOKYO Nov 9 NTT said on Wednesday it will spend up to 220 billion yen ($2.8 billion) to buy back up to 3.48 percent of its shares, and will cancel 8.66 percent of its shares.

The telecommunications company said the share buyback would take place from Nov. 16 to March 30 of next year, and that it would cancel 125 million shares on Nov. 15.

It had decided at a shareholders' meeting in May 2010 to cancel around 250 million shares over two years. ($1 = 77.730 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)