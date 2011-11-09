TOKYO Nov 9 NTT said on Wednesday it will spend up to 220 billion yen ($2.8 billion) to buy back up to 3.48 percent of its shares, and will cancel 8.66 percent of its shares.
The telecommunications company said the share buyback would take place from Nov. 16 to March 30 of next year, and that it would cancel 125 million shares on Nov. 15.
It had decided at a shareholders' meeting in May 2010 to cancel around 250 million shares over two years. ($1 = 77.730 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Next In Technology, Media and Telecommunications
WeChat users send 46 bln digital red packets over Lunar New Year - Xinhua
BEIJING, Feb 4 Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.
Alibaba Group expands presence in Australia, New Zealand
SYDNEY, Feb 4 Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group opened its Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne on Saturday, its first expansion in the region as it seeks to tap growing global demand for products from the two countries.