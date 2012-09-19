TOKYO, Sept 19 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp said on Wednesday it plans to buy back up to 150 billion yen ($1.9 billion) worth of its own shares, or 3.4 percent of all shares issued, excluding treasury stocks.

NTT, whose biggest shareholder is the government, said it would buy back up to 42 million shares between Sept. 20 and March 29 next year. ($1 = 78.6100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)