TOKYO, March 6 Japan's government will sell 26 million shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp shares back to the firm for 153 billion yen ($1.5 billion), the finance ministry said on Thursday, as part of its planned funding for a stimulus package approved in December.

NTT, Japan's largest phone company, said in a separate statement that it would buy back the shares at 5,893 yen each, Thursday's closing price.

The stimulus package was adopted to help offset the economic impact of a sales tax hike that will take effect in April. ($1 = 102.3300 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)