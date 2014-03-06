Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TOKYO, March 6 Japan's government will sell 26 million shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp shares back to the firm for 153 billion yen ($1.5 billion), the finance ministry said on Thursday, as part of its planned funding for a stimulus package approved in December.
NTT, Japan's largest phone company, said in a separate statement that it would buy back the shares at 5,893 yen each, Thursday's closing price.
The stimulus package was adopted to help offset the economic impact of a sales tax hike that will take effect in April. ($1 = 102.3300 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)