BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
TOKYO Oct 28 NTT Communications Corp plans to buy two U.S. cloud computing firms for up to 100 billion yen ($1 billion) combined, a source with knowledge of the matter said, as Japanese firms ramp up efforts to improve overseas networks through acquisitions.
The unlisted long-distance and overseas calling unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp will buy Virtela Technology Services Inc, allowing it to offer data services globally without licensing cables and lines in individual markets.
Denver, Colorado-based Virtela provides services to corporate clients in more than 190 countries through local partnerships.
Information on NTT Communications' planned acquisition of a second U.S. cloud-related firm was not immediately available.
An NTT Communications spokesman declined to comment but said President Akira Arima was due to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) in Tokyo.
NTT Communications, which operates data centres in Hong Kong and Britain, aims to boost revenues from cloud services above 200 billion yen by the business year to March 2016, more than double the figure for 2011/12, as it grapples with declining revenue from voice services.
Cash-rich Japanese firms have been actively acquiring overseas companies in recent years, including in the telecoms and information technology sector where SoftBank Corp in July completed its $21.6 billion purchase of Sprint Corp, Japan's biggest overseas acquisition.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.