* DoCoMo could start sales as early as autumn - sources
* iPhone is best-selling smartphone in Japan
* NTT DoCoMo was losing market share as iPhone holdout
* Shares in rivals Softbank, KDDI ease; DoCoMo gains
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's biggest mobile carrier NTT
DoCoMo Inc is expected to start selling iPhones as soon
as autumn, helping Apple Inc extend its reach in a
country where it has more than three times the market share of
rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
DoCoMo has long resisted offering the iPhone to its 60
million customers due to differences with Apple over branding
and sales margins, but has lost market share to smaller rivals
Softbank Corp and KDDI Corp, which have been
selling Japan's best-selling smartphone since 2008 and 2011,
respectively.
DoCoMo is expected to begin selling the iPhone as early as
this autumn, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The sources, who declined to be named due to the
confidentiality of the discussions, did not detail the
conditions of the agreement.
Other sources have said sticking points between the two
companies were DoCoMo's requirement that its logo to be
imprinted on all the phones it sells, while Apple insists its
products are sold unaltered.
Market watchers have also speculated that the U.S. tech
giant demands that iPhone sales make up more than 50 percent of
a carrier's total handset sales, while DoCoMo has said it is
only willing to go up to 20-30 percent.
Asked about the iPhone deal, DoCoMo said in a statement that
it had nothing to announce on the matter. Apple could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Analysts said both companies had probably struck a mutually
beneficial compromise.
"It's possible Apple were more flexible with DoCoMo because
obviously it's a large carrier and it's somewhere they could get
new unit volumes to come through," said Nathan Ramler, head of
Asia telecommunications research at Macquarie Capital Securities
in Tokyo.
The Nikkei business daily, which first reported the news,
said an announcement was likely to come next week, when Apple
unveils the latest version of the iPhone on Sept. 10 in the
United States.
Japan is an important market for Apple, which is facing
tough competition from Samsung's Galaxy series and other devices
that use Google Inc's Android platform.
More than a quarter of all smartphones sold in Japan are
iPhones, according to Tokyo-based IT consultancy MMD, while
Apple had a 13 percent global market share in the second quarter
of this year.
DoCoMo plans to offer winter promotions on handsets made by
Sony Corp, Sharp Corp and Fujitsu Ltd
.
With Blackberry Ltd having decided not to offer its
latest Blackberry 10 and the models that support it in Japan,
pressure from corporate clients mulling a switch to the iPhone
may have been another factor spurring DoCoMo to make a decision.
"The enterprise customers are definitely important for
DoCoMo," said Macquarie Securities analyst Ramler. "And we've
seen Apple working hard to improve its corporate solution with
the iPhone, so it's possible that was part of the consideration
as well."
Shares in Softbank, the first Japanese carrier to offer the
iPhone, fell 2.5 percent, while KDDI dipped 0.2 percent. DoCoMo
gained 0.5 percent after opening up more than 3 percent. The
benchmark Nikkei average fell 1.5 percent.