Jan 5 NTT Docomo Inc :

* Says has filed arbitration request regarding stake in Tata Teleservices

* Says filed request Jan 3 with London Court of International Arbitration

* Had previously announced decision to exercise option to sell 26.5 percent stake in Tata Teleservices

* Says submitted request for arbitration to ensure its right be exercised after Tata Sons Ltd failed to fulfill its obligation regarding stake sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Tokyo Newsroom)