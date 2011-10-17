(Follows alerts)

Oct 18 NTT DoCoMo Inc will raise its smartphone sales outlook for the current fiscal by more than 2 million units as it gains from strong demand for the devices, Japan's Nikkei business daily said.

The cellular phone operator will drop conventional cellular phones from its high-end lineup next month, with smartphones likely to make up half of all models, the daily reported.

The company now expects to sell about 8 million smartphones for the year ending March 2012, up from its prior forecast of about 6 million units, the newspaper said.

Domestic shipments of handsets are expected to reach 40 million units, with smartphones accounting for roughly 20 million in the current fiscal year, the Nikkei said.

On Friday, Apple Inc's new iPhone debuted with a splash around the globe.

Underscoring the enthusiasm for the new iPhone 4S, Japanese mobile carrier Softbank Corp had to temporarily stop contract applications after its computer system was overwhelmed with more requests than it expected.

DoCoMo's smartphone lineup consists of 10 models, while four new smartphones compatible with a new high-speed service will be introduced next month, Nikkei said.