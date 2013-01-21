Jan 22 Mobile phone service provider NTT DoCoMo
Inc will soon release a low-cost tablet computer in
Japan priced between 10,000 yen ($110) and 15,000 yen, the
Nikkei reported.
The tablet will be made by China's Huawei Technologies Co
and feature a 10-inch screen, the Japanese business
daily said.
The new tablet will be able to connect to the Internet via
wireless LAN, but will not be compatible with 3G or LTE (Long
Term Evolution) high-speed wireless services, the newspaper
reported.
Telecom equipment maker Huawei has diversified into the
mobile devices area selling dongles, mobile phones and tablet
PCs, aiming to tap the fast-growing sector.
The new product will be launched by this spring, for sale at
DoCoMo Shops and electronics mass merchandisers throughout
Japan, the daily said.
Apple Inc, maker of the iPad, already faces
stiffening competition in tablets from a growing crowd of rival
products from makers, including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
with its Galaxy and Microsoft Corp's
Surface.
With the consumer shift to smaller 7-inch screen devices,
tablet-makers have responded with Apple coming out with its iPad
mini, Amazon.com Inc with its Kindle and Google Inc
with its Nexus 7.