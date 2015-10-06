(Adds details, background; updates share move)
Oct 6 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, a direct
seller of skin care and nutritional products, cut its revenue
estimate for the third quarter, blaming a strong dollar and weak
sales of its cosmetic oils in China.
The company's shares fell as much as 18.2 percent to $38.10
in extended trading on Tuesday.
Nu Skin estimated revenue of $570 million-$573 million for
the quarter ended Sept. 30, much below the average analyst
estimate of $621.5 million.
The company had previously forecast revenue of $600
million-$620 million.
Nu Skin said the stronger dollar lowered third-quarter
revenue by more than $60 million from a year earlier.
The company said cosmetic oil sales in China were lower than
expected in August and September, and added that the trend
likely reflected economic conditions in the country.
Fears of China's economy heading for its slowest growth in
25 years are causing a headache for companies and is resulting
in a trend of slowing consumer sales.
Nu Skin gets about 85 percent of its revenue from
international markets.
The company has also struggled with a host of regulatory
problems in China, including a $540,000 fine last year for
illegal sales and for misleading consumers about the
effectiveness of its products.
The Greater China region, which includes Taiwan and Hong
Kong, is Nu Skin's biggest market and accounted for 35 percent
of total sales in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)