BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
Dec 12 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, a direct-seller of skincare and nutritional products, forecast a 2015 profit below market expectations as it battles a stronger dollar and regulatory concerns in China, its biggest market.
Nu Skin expects to earn $3.80-$4.00 per share on revenue of $2.50-$2.56 billion in 2015.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.15 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it received approval to begin direct selling in five districts in Shanghai and two cities in Jiangsu Province, China.
Nu Skin's shares were down 2.2 percent at $41.99 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer on Sunday told diplomats of meat-importing countries that a corruption scandal at Brazilian meatpackers did not mean the country's meat exports were unsafe.
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.