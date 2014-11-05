Nov 5 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, a direct
seller of anti-ageing and nutritional products, reported a 38.4
percent drop in quarterly profit as sales nearly halved in
Greater China, its largest market.
The company's net income fell to $68.3 million, or $1.12 per
share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $110.9 million,
or $1.80 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue from Greater China, which comprises Mainland China,
Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, plunged 49.6 percent.
Total revenue fell 29.7 percent to $638.8 million.
Nu Skin had to suspend distributor recruitment drives in
China in January after the country's regulators launched
investigations into its business practices.
The company was later fined $540,000 for illegal sales and
misleading local consumers about the potential benefits of its
products.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)