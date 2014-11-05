* Q3 sales fall 29.7 pct, Greater China sales down 49.6 pct
* Cuts Q4 profit forecast to $0.72-$0.77/shr vs est. $1.01
* Cuts Q4 sales forecast to $590-$610 mln from $650-$675 mln
* Shares fall 15.6 pct
(Adds details from the conference call; Updates shares)
By Shailaja Sharma
Nov 5 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc cut its
profit and sales forecast for the current quarter as a strong
dollar compounds troubles in China, and it denied a report that
it faces a U.S. regulatory investigation.
Shares of the direct seller of anti-ageing and nutritional
products fell as much as 21.1 percent.
Probes Reporter, an online publisher of investment research,
said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was
investigating the company. (bit.ly/1vJrYg8)
The website did not say what the investigation was about.
"To our knowledge, the SEC has not opened a formal
investigation nor made any request for the production of
documents," Nu Skin Chief Executive Truman Hunt said on a
conference call with analysts on Wednesday.
Nu Skin was fined $540,000 in March by a Chinese regulator
for illegal sales and for misleading local consumers about the
potential benefits of its products. The company also had to
suspend distributor recruitment drives there until May.
Sales in Greater China, comprising Mainland China, Hong
Kong, Macau and Taiwan, nearly halved in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30.
The region accounted for 35.5 percent of the company's total
revenue, down from 50 percent a year earlier.
The number of distributors in Greater China declined 57
percent. But business was picking up.
"In August, September, October we saw nice upticks in
numbers of meetings and numbers of participants in promotional
meetings in China," Hunt said.
"We obviously don't know where currencies are headed, but
feel like the business is stabilizing in China to the point
where we can potentially generate growth".
Nu Skin cut its fourth-quarter sales forecast to $590
million-$610 million from $650-$675 million, blaming a stronger
dollar.
The dollar gained 7.1 percent against a basket of major
currencies in the quarter ended September from a year earlier
and has continued to rise, hitting a 4-1/2 year high on
Wednesday.
The company also cut its profit forecast to 72-77 cents per
share from $1.00-$1.05.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.01 per
share on sales of $658.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net income slid 38.4 percent to $68.3 million,
or $1.12 per share. Total revenue fell 29.7 percent to $638.8
million.
Analysts had expected a profit of 92 cents per share on
revenue of $629.25 million.
Nu Skin shares were down 14.2 percent at $43.25 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, after falling to a
one-and-a-half-year low of $39.77.
Up to Tuesday's close, Nu Skin's stock had lost about 63
percent of its value since allegations emerged in China.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Sriraj Kalluvila)