Oct 8 Nuance Communications Inc, maker
of the software that runs the Siri feature on Apple
iPhones, appointed two Carl Icahn nominees to its board, just
over a month after the activist investor raised his stake in the
company to 16.7 percent.
Nuance named Icahn's son Brett and David Schechter as
directors, giving Icahn two members on the 11-member board.
"I'm optimistic their impact at NUAN will be similar to HAIN
where stock went from $20.20 to $79.56 over the three years they
sat on the board," Icahn said in a tweet.
HAIN refers to organic food producer Hain Celestial Group
Inc, in which Icahn had a stake until last month.
Icahn, who is known for taking large positions in companies
and pushing for management change, has agreed to customary
standstill provisions, the company said.
Nuance's shares were down 1 percent at $18.29 on the Nasdaq,
suggesting investors don't expect any big changes soon.
Icahn's investment in Nuance comes at a time when the
billionaire investor is putting pressure on Apple, a major
Nuance customer, to return cash to shareholders.
Icahn, Nuance's biggest shareholder, first revealed an
interest in the company in April, disclosing a 9.27 percent
stake.
After he raised his stake to 16.03 percent in August, Nuance
adopted a stockholder rights plan - or poison pill - to reduce
the chance of any investor gaining control.
The Icahn ownership has put a floor on Nuance shares, FBR
Capital Markets & Co analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note.
"...Taking on board seats in the company could be the
catalyst to move Nuance in a direction that would significantly
enhance shareholder value," he said.
Wedbush Securities analyst Shyam Patil told Reuters he
expected Icahn's influence to result in more optimal capital
allocation, including a slowdown in acquisitions, and a
continuation of share buybacks.
Nuance had made about a dozen acquisitions over the past
2-1/2 years.