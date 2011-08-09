(Follows alerts)
Aug 9 Nuance Communications Inc posted
a quarterly profit that narrowly beat market estimates, helped
by growth at its product and licensing business.
For the third quarter, Nuance earned $41.6 million, or 13
cents a share, compared with a loss of $1.5 million, or 1 cent a
share, a year ago.
Adjusted earnings came in at 35 cents a share.
The company, which makes speech and digital imaging
software, said product and licensing revenue rose 40 percent to
$152.7 million. Total adjusted revenue rose 18 percent to $345.1
million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 34 cents a
share, excluding items, on revenue of $337.8 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Burlington, Massachusetts-based Nuance's shares closed at
$16.75 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)