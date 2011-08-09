(Follows alerts)

Aug 9 Nuance Communications Inc posted a quarterly profit that narrowly beat market estimates, helped by growth at its product and licensing business.

For the third quarter, Nuance earned $41.6 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with a loss of $1.5 million, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings came in at 35 cents a share.

The company, which makes speech and digital imaging software, said product and licensing revenue rose 40 percent to $152.7 million. Total adjusted revenue rose 18 percent to $345.1 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 34 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $337.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Burlington, Massachusetts-based Nuance's shares closed at $16.75 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)