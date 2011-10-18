* Sees Q4 rev $396-400 mln vs prior forecast $380-395 mln

Oct 18 Nuance Communications Inc raised its fourth-quarter outlook, helped by growth in its mobile, imaging and healthcare businesses.

However, the speech recognition and digital imaging software maker's shares fell as much as 8 percent after the company said it would raise $600 million through a sale of convertible debentures to fund acquisitions and share repurchases.

Analysts said investors might be concerned on potential risks from any increased acquisition activity and lower-than-expected operating cash flows.

Nuance has already made five acquisitions this year, including Swype Inc for $102.5 million earlier this month, and Equitrac Corp for $157 million in May.

The company, valued at about $7.2 billion, makes voice recognition software for smartphones. Its technology is used by the Siri application in Apple Inc's recently launched iPhone 4S.

"Issuing of debt perhaps means the company has some near-term acquisition in mind and cash flow from operations look light relative to the positive pre-announcement," Think Equity analyst Daniel Cummins said.

The company expects cash from operations to be $90 million in the fourth quarter, down from $113 million in the third quarter.

The company has a free cash flow of $337 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Given the company is very acquisitive, investors look to cash flow for quality of earnings and so the stock is down," Scott Sutherland, analyst at Wedbush Securities, said.

Nuance now expects fourth-quarter earnings of 41-42 cent per share on revenue of $396-400 million. It had earlier forecast earnings of 38-41 cents a share, on revenue of $380-395 million.

"Year-over-year growth in our mobile, imaging and healthcare businesses, as well as improving trends in our enterprise business, helped to produce strong results in the quarter," Chief Financial Officer Tom Beaudoin said in a statement.

The company's shares were down 1 percent at $23.29 in heavy volume trade on Nasdaq. They touched a low of $21.60 earlier in the day. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)