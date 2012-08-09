BRIEF-Wafergen Bio-Systems expects total revenue for Q4 2016 to be about $3.9 mln
* Wafergen Bio-systems reports revenue growth in fourth quarter of 2016
Aug 9 Nuance Communications, Inc on Thursday sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $600 million.
Barclays Capital and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AMT $700 MLN COUPON 5.375 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 5.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/14/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 406 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS (Editing by Carol Bishopric)
* Wafergen Bio-systems reports revenue growth in fourth quarter of 2016
* ICU Medical Inc - integrating ICU Medical infusion devices with hospital electronic medical records decreased major dosing errors by 52 percent
* Rokt closes series 'B' funding round with $15 million led by moelis