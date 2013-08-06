Aug 6 Nuance Communications Inc, whose
software powers the Siri voice feature in Apple Inc's
iPhone, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly adjusted
profit as it won more contracts for its voice recognition
software.
The company reported a net loss of $35 million, or 11 cents
per share, for the third quarter, compared with a net profit of
$79.3 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents per share.
Revenue increased 9 percent to $469.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 32 cents per
share on revenue of $487.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.