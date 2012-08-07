(Corrects paragraph 5 to clarify that the company's adjusted,
not its GAAP, revenue is comparable with estimates)
Aug 7 Nuance Communications Inc's
third-quarter profit trumped Wall Street expectations, as the
speech recognition software maker gained from increased
licensing of its products for voice applications in cellphones
and automobiles.
The company, whose technology powers the Siri voice
recognition feature in Apple Inc's iPhone 4S, said
mobile and consumer segment revenue rose 42.2 percent in the
quarter.
The business, which booked new customers such as Chrysler
, Motorola Solutions Inc and Nokia
during the quarter, accounts for about a third of the
company's revenue.
Net income for the third quarter almost doubled to $79.3
million or 25 cents per share. Excluding items, Nuance earned 45
cents per share.
Revenue rose 31.3 percent to $431.7 million. The company
reported adjusted revenue of $448.2 million. Based on that
measure, analysts had expected $439.5 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts were expecting third-quarter earnings of 40 cents
per share, before items.
Shares of the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company were
set to open 2 percent higher at $22.88 on Tuesday after closing
at $22.39 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)