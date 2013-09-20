* Asia reactor plans support nuclear energy growth
post-Fukushima
* Annual IAEA meeting hears of Asian nuclear ambitions
* But safety worries, financial crisis weigh on global
outlook
VIENNA, Sept 20 China, India and other Asian
states used a United Nations nuclear agency meeting this week to
signal their determination to expand the use of atomic energy.
At the Sept. 16-20 annual gathering of the IAEA's 159 member
states, China outlined plans for more nuclear power plants
despite safety worries around the world in the aftermath of
Japan's Fukushima disaster.
"The Chinese government has never wavered its firm
determination to support nuclear energy development," Ma
Xingrui, chairman of China's Atomic Energy Authority, said.
With 17 nuclear power units now operating on the Chinese
mainland, Beijing has another 28 under construction, the largest
number in the world, he told the IAEA conference.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has cut its
long-term outlook for nuclear energy growth for a third year in
a row, in part because of hesitancy following Japan's crisis.
But, it said, the industry could still nearly double its
capacity by 2030 due to growth in Asia.
"Nuclear power faces challenges but the outlook remains
strong," Agneta Rising, director general of World Nuclear
Association industry body, said. "That a few countries have a
negative view is not enough to affect its long-term growth."
South Korea too is continuing efforts to expand its nuclear
power programme; it now has 23 plants and plans to build 11 new
reactors by 2024, Sank-Mok Lee, head of the South Korean
delegation, said.
India's construction of four home designed pressurised heavy
water reactors is progressing as scheduled and it aims to build
sixteen more such plants, Ratan Kumar Sinha, chairman of its
Atomic Energy Commission, said.
India now has 19 reactors in operation, he said.
Indonesia said it was "resolved to harness nuclear energy"
and Vietnam said the site investigation and feasibility study
for two plants would be completed and submitted to the
government for approval by the end of 2013. Pakistan too spoke
of its intention to construct more nuclear power plants.
Nuclear power has long been used as a reliable alternative
to fossil fuels in natural resource-starved parts of Asia, even
though the 2011 Fukushima reactor meltdowns caused a growing
crisis of confidence.
In contrast with growth plans in Asia, Germany, Switzerland
and Belgium have decided to move away from nuclear power after
the disaster.
The IAEA's projections said low natural gas prices, an
increase in subsidised renewable energy capacity and the
financial crisis were expected to have an impact on nuclear
prospects in the developed world in the short term.
But population growth, demand for electricity, climate
change concerns and price volatility for other fuels "continue
to point to nuclear generating capacity playing an important
role in the energy mix," it added.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl, editing by William Hardy)