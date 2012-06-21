BEIJING/LONDON, June 21 Two Chinese nuclear firms have teamed up to take part in bidding for the UK's 6-gigawatt Horizon project, two industry sources in China told Reuters on Thursday.

The firms are China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGN) and State Nuclear Power Technology Corporation (SNPTC).

"The two Chinese companies are a team. They've reached agreement to work together to bid for the project, to compete with foreign bidders," said one official, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to media.

Reuters reported on June 18 that Westinghouse teamed up with SNPTC to make a bid, while Areva picked China Guangdong to put forward a bid.

It was not immediately clear if the Chinese consortium would bid separately or join forces with either Areva or Westinghouse.

"CGN has a very good relationship with Areva. CGN's key technology is from Areva," the official said.

The Horizon nuclear project is one of the UK's biggest nuclear projects and was put up for sale in March by German utilities RWE and E.ON, who have come under pressure from Germany's decision to phase out all nuclear power in the aftermath of the Fukushima accident.

Horizon, a Gloucester-based joint venture, owns two nuclear sites, at Oldbury near Bristol and Wylfa on Anglesey, where it plans to build 6 gigawatts of nuclear capacity with an investment of 15 billion pounds ($24 billion).

Bidding for the nuclear project would add value for the Chinese firm and expand its international operations, a second industry official said.

CGN in December bought Australia's Kalahari Minerals , top shareholder in one of the world's largest uranium projects with key assets in Namibia. (Reporting by Wan Xu and Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)