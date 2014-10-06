LONDON Oct 6 EDF Energy said on Monday that new cracks had been found in Britain's 460-megawatt capacity Hunterston B-8 nuclear unit during planned maintenance.

"During the current Hunterston outage we found two bricks with a new crack," said Colin Weir, station director at Hunterston B.

"The small number of cracked bricks found during routine inspection is in line with our expectations, the findings have no safety implications and are well within any limits for safe operation agreed with our regulator."

The Hunterston B-8 nuclear unit shut down late on Sunday in an unplanned outage, due to a minor issue with the turbine when it was resynchronised to the grid after the planned statutory outage, operator EDF Energy said on Monday.

Britain's nuclear fleet is ageing. Hunterston B was built in the 1970s and its two operating reactors are expected to be retired by 2023.

Earlier this year EDF Energy had to take several reactors off the grid for inspection after a crack was discovered on a boiler spine of its aging Heysham 1 reactor.

At the same time, utilities are mothballing unprofitable gas-fired power plants and shutting down coal-fired units that have come to the end of their operational life spans, triggering fears of a power supply squeeze this winter. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by Louise Heavens)