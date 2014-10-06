LONDON Oct 6 EDF Energy said on Monday
that new cracks had been found in Britain's 460-megawatt
capacity Hunterston B-8 nuclear unit during planned maintenance.
"During the current Hunterston outage we found two bricks
with a new crack," said Colin Weir, station director at
Hunterston B.
"The small number of cracked bricks found during routine
inspection is in line with our expectations, the findings have
no safety implications and are well within any limits for safe
operation agreed with our regulator."
The Hunterston B-8 nuclear unit shut down late on Sunday in
an unplanned outage, due to a minor issue with the turbine when
it was resynchronised to the grid after the planned statutory
outage, operator EDF Energy said on Monday.
Britain's nuclear fleet is ageing. Hunterston B was built in
the 1970s and its two operating reactors are expected to be
retired by 2023.
Earlier this year EDF Energy had to take several reactors
off the grid for inspection after a crack was discovered on a
boiler spine of its aging Heysham 1 reactor.
At the same time, utilities are mothballing unprofitable
gas-fired power plants and shutting down coal-fired units that
have come to the end of their operational life spans, triggering
fears of a power supply squeeze this winter.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by Louise Heavens)