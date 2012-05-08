LONDON May 8 Britain's aim to expand its fleet
of nuclear plants by 2025 will take place only if the taxpayer
absorbs the burden of spiralling construction costs, allowing
private companies to invest in the sector, a senior analyst
said.
Nuclear energy policy in Britain faces major setbacks
following reports that the cost of replacing ageing reactors
increased dramatically in the past year, making power produced
from new plants not affordable without government help.
A report from the Times newspaper on Monday said French
nuclear developer EDF had raised the cost of building a
nuclear power plant to 7 billion pounds from 4.5 billion pounds
last year.
"If the latest cost figures are true, new nuclear power
plants in the UK are not commercially viable," Citi analyst
Peter Atherton told Reuters.
Based on the new figures, nuclear would be the most
expensive form of electricity generation, exceeding even
offshore wind, he said.
"The only way they could be built is if the construction
risk was transferred to the taxpayer," Atherton said, equating
to a multi-billion pound government insurance policy.
EDF's Flamanville reactor, which is under construction in
France, is running four years late and at least double its
original budget.
Britain's biggest nuclear power plant operator, EDF, which
plans to build two atomic plants in the country, declined
requests for comment.
The government must weigh the benefits of security of supply
from developing nuclear power - it reduces reliance on foreign
fuel imports - against the risk of underwriting the spiralling
cost of construction, and decide which it favours, Atherton
said.
"If construction costs are indeed anything like 7 billion
pounds per reactor, then an already very challenging programme
may be reaching the point of impossibility in our view,"
Atherton said in a separate analyst note from Citi on Tuesday.
Ministers will struggle to justify such inflated costs both
politically and economically, he added.
Factoring in the new 7 billion pound construction cost and a
standard 15 percent return on investment, EDF would charge about
166 pounds per megawatt hour of electricity produced from its
proposed atomic plants - requiring a government handout of 115
pounds per megawatt hour, he said.
That exceeds subsidies on offshore wind farms, currently the
most expensive source of electricity in Britain.
Britain is reforming its electricity market, which includes
rewarding low-carbon power producers including nuclear with
generous subsidies to encourage investment.
Current power prices are far too low - at 51 pounds per
megawatt hour - to justify commercial investment into nuclear
power without government help.
Transferring the risk of budget overruns onto the
government's balance sheet would reduce the risk faced by the
developer and reduce the cost of capital - essentially allowing
them to charge less for the power produced, Atherton said.
No mechanism currently exists for allowing such a transfer,
which would leave taxpayers facing an enormous risk over which
they have little control.
Transferring risk could bring down the cost of electricity
to 110 pounds per megawatt hour, which "could be sold to
Parliament on the basis that it is still cheaper than offshore
wind and that future reactors may cost less", he said.
EDF and utility Centrica plan to build Britain's
first new nuclear plant at Hinkley Point in Somerset, with a
final investment decision expected later this year.
In March German utilities E.ON and RWE
pulled out of a 15 billion pound plan to build new plants.
The companies said Germany's sudden decision to phase out
nuclear power, the high running costs of their Horizon joint
venture and the long lead times required for nuclear plants
resulted in the decision to sell the venture.
Sources also confirmed that the two utilities pulled out
because they wanted more certainty from the government that
nuclear investors would see a long-term return on their money.
The withdrawal may help EDF put pressure on the UK
government to provide a favourable market framework for new
nuclear plants, said Karen Dawson, director in the energy
department at consultancy PwC.
Five groups, including Chinese, U.S. and Middle Eastern
investors, are interested in buying E.ON and RWE's Horizon
venture, a senior industry source said, highlighting
international investor appetite for generous UK government
handouts.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Jane Baird)