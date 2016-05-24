LONDON May 24 EDF cannot give a definitive time for when the French utility will make an investment decision regarding the Hinkley C nuclear project in Britain, EDF Energy CEO Vincent de Rivaz told British lawmakers on Tuesday.

The project, estimated to cost 18 billion pounds ($26.16 billion), was announced in October 2013. It is expected to produce seven percent of Britain's electricity when built, but a final investment decision has been delayed as EDF secures partners and financing.

