Nov 19 Routine inspections at Britain's 500
megawatt Hunterston B nuclear reactor revealed cracks in parts
of the graphite core, but they do not affect operation of the
facility and have no safety implications, plant operator EDF
Energy said.
Three out of 6,000 bricks in the graphite core were found to
be cracked, which was predicted to start happening at this point
in the station's life, the company said.
"It does not affect the operation of the reactor and the
findings have no safety implications and are well within any
limits for safe operation," it said in a statement.
It added that inspections on other stations found similar
results in October 2014. Further inspections will look at more
of the Hunterston B graphite core and any additional cracks will
be reported, it said.
Last year, two of EDF Energy's nuclear power plants in
Britain - Heysham 1 and Hartlepool - were offline for
inspections for months after a crack was found on a boiler spine
at Heysham 1.
