* UK publishes its first counter-proliferation strategy
* World leaders to gather next week for nuclear security
summit
* UK says al Qaeda seeks chemical, nuclear weapons
By Adrian Croft
LONDON, March 23 Britain warned on Friday there
was a "significant likelihood" that terrorists will one day
acquire chemical, biological or nuclear weapons unless countries
step up their efforts to keep sensitive materials and
information secure.
The British government released its first comprehensive
National Counter-Proliferation Strategy, detailing the risks
from the spread such weapons and what Britain and other
countries can do to stop it.
It came out days before leaders from more than 50 countries,
including U.S. President Barack Obama, gather in Seoul, South
Korea, for a March 26-27 nuclear security summit focusing on
measures to protect nuclear materials and facilities and to
prevent illicit trafficking.
The British strategy identified a terrorist chemical,
biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) attack on Britain or
its interests, including British armed forces, as one of the
most serious potential risks to its national security.
"Al Qaeda has a long-held desire to obtain and use CBRN
devices. Without continued global efforts to reduce
vulnerabilities in the security of material and information,
there is a significant likelihood that terrorists will at some
point acquire CBRN capability," the document, approved by
Britain's National Security Council, said.
"Nuclear terrorism is now a real and global threat," British
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, who will lead Britain's
delegation in Seoul, said in a statement.
A second risk highlighted in the strategy was that the
spread of chemical, biological, nuclear or conventional military
technologies could lead to an international military crisis.
A deepening confrontation between Iran and the West over
Tehran's nuclear programme has led to speculation that the
United States or Israel could launch a military strike to stop
Iran developing a nuclear bomb.
In the new strategy, Britain, which itself has nuclear
weapons, said there were "serious concerns" about a military
dimension to Iran's nuclear programme and it also voiced
concerns about North Korea's proliferation activities.
Britain is working to tighten the security of sensitive
nuclear information, making nuclear scientists aware of the
risks and of the need to keep information secure, officials
said.