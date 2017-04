LONDON Jan 20 EDF Energy said on Tuesday it will extend the lifespan of its Dungeness B nuclear power plant in Britain to 2028, following approval from the UK nuclear regulator.

EDF Energy said in February that the plant in Kent, which has a electricity generation capacity of more than 1 gigawatt, may continue operating until 2028, pushing its years in service to 45.

"The decision has been made possible by a 150 million pound ($227.25 million) investment programme to extend the life of the station," EDF Energy said in a statement on Tuesday.

