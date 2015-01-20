* 150 million pound investment programme for life extension

* Will push the plant's total lifespan to 45 years (Adds more detail, context)

LONDON Jan 20 EDF Energy said on Tuesday it will extend the lifespan of its Dungeness B nuclear power plant in Britain to 2028, following approval from the UK nuclear regulator.

EDF Energy said in February that the plant in Kent, which has an electricity generation capacity of more than 1 gigawatt, may continue operating until 2028, pushing its years in service to 45.

"The decision has been made possible by a 150 million pound ($227.25 million) investment programme to extend the life of the station," EDF Energy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The extension at Dungeness B is part of a wider EDF Energy programme to extend the lives of its eight nuclear power stations in Britain until at least 2023, when the utility plans to open a new nuclear station at Hinkley Point in Somerset.

Every 10 years, nuclear operators must submit a periodic safety review to the nuclear regulator, which then decides whether a station is safe to run for the additional time requested.

Extensions also typically mean that companies can profit from cheap generating costs, after having recouped the heavy capital costs of building a plant years before.

As Europe's nuclear fleet is ageing, many governments want to keep their nuclear plants going for as long as possible because other types of plant are being closed or mothballed because they can't cover their operating costs, or because of stricter environmental regulation.

Building new nuclear plants to replace those being shut down is also costly. EDF Energy's planned 3.2 GW Hinkley Point C plant is expected to cost around 16 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6601 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Michael Urquhart)