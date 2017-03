MADRID/PARIS, Sept 20 Spanish utility Iberdrola is in talks to sell its 50 percent stake in British nuclear consortium NuGen, which it jointly owns with French GDF Suez, to a nuclear plant builder, a source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

An announcement could be made as early as next week, the source added.

A further, industrial, source told Reuters that NuGen will invite a nuclear plant builder, probably Toshiba-owned Westinghouse, to take a stake in NuGen before the end of this year.