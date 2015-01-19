* Decommissioning cost estimates range widely
By Nina Chestney and Geert De Clercq
LONDON/PARIS, Jan 19 German utility E.ON's
breakup has led to worries that funds set aside for
decommissioning reactors will not suffice, but globally the cost
of unwinding nuclear is uncertain as estimates range widely.
As ageing first-generation reactors close, the true cost of
decommissioning will be crucial for the future of the nuclear
industry, already ailing following the 2011 Fukushima disaster
and competition from cheap shale gas, falling oil prices and a
flood of renewable energy from wind and solar.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said late last year
that almost 200 of the 434 reactors in operation around the
globe would be retired by 2040, and estimated the cost of
decommissioning them at more than $100 billion.
But many experts view this figure as way too low, because it
does not include the cost of nuclear waste disposal and
long-term storage and because decommissioning costs - often a
decade or more away - vary hugely per reactor and by country.
"Half a billion dollars per reactor for decommissioning is
no doubt vastly underestimated," said Mycle Schneider, a
Paris-based nuclear energy consultant.
The IEA's head of power generation analysis, Marco Baroni,
said that even excluding waste disposal costs, the $100 billion
estimate was indicative, and that the final cost could be as
much as twice as high. He added that decommissioning costs per
reactor can vary by a factor of four.
Decommissioning costs vary according to reactor type and
size, location, the proximity and availability of disposal
facilities, the intended future use of the site, and the
condition of the reactor at the time of decommissioning.
Although technology used for decommissioning might gradually
become cheaper, the cost of final waste depositories is largely
unknown and costs might spiral over time. Reactor lifespans are
measured in decades, which means financing costs and provisions
depend strongly on unpredictable interest rate levels.
"The IEA estimate is, without question, just a figure drawn
out of the air. The reality is, the costs are quite phenomenal,"
said Paul Dorfman, honorary senior research associate at the
Energy Institute, University College London.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission estimates that the
cost of decommissioning in the United States - which has some
100 reactors - ranges from $300 million to $400 million per
reactor, but some reactors might cost much more.
France's top public auditor and the nuclear safety authority
estimate the country's decommissioning costs at between 28
billion and 32 billion euros ($32-37 billion).
German utilities - such as E.ON, which last month said it
would split in two, spinning off power plants to focus on
renewable energy and power grids - have put aside 36 billion
euros. .
Britain's bill for decommissioning and waste disposal is now
estimated at 110 billion pounds ($167 billion) over the next 100
years, double the 50 billion pound estimate made 10 years ago.
Japanese government estimates put the decommissioning cost
of the country's 48 reactors at around $30 billion, but this is
seen as conservative. Russia has 33 reactors and costs are seen
ranging from $500 million to $1 billion per reactor.
The IEA's Baroni said the issue was not the exact cost per
reactor.
"What matters is whether enough funds have been set aside to
provide for it," he said.
