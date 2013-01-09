LONDON Jan 9 A 620-MW reactor at EDF Energy's Hartlepool nuclear power station was reconnected to Britain's power grid on Wednesday after being offline for six days for repairs, the plant's owners said in a statement.

"Unit 1 at Hartlepool power station resynchronised to the grid at 0141 (GMT) today," EDF Energy said.

The reactor was taken offline on January 3 for repairs to a generator transformer.

Britain's day-ahead baseload power price traded at 51.13 pounds per megawatt/hour at 0913 GMT, up 2.23 pounds on Tuesday's settlement as traders anticipated a rise in electricity and heating demand because of colder weather.