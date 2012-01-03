PARIS Jan 3 EDF on Tuesday said
the French nuclear safety watchdog's post-Fukushima
recommendations would cost the utility around 10 billion euros
($13.05 billion).
"The costs related to the ASN's recommendations will be
around 10 billion euros," an EDF spokeswoman said.
French nuclear power operator EDF will need to install
flood-proof diesel generators and bunkered remote back-up
control rooms at its 19 plants across the country or else face
having to shut down some of its 58 reactors, the ASN said in a
report handed over to France's prime minister on Tuesday.
France must improve the safety systems of its nuclear
facilities so they can withstand the kind of extreme shocks that
triggered in Fukushima the worst nuclear accident in 25 years.
