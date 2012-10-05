(Recasts with Fennovoima comment)
HELSINKI Oct 5 Nuclear consortium Fennovoima
said on Friday it had not yet picked a reactor for its nuclear
plant in northern Finland, after a paper reported a Fennovoima's
boss complementing Toshiba's cooling system over
Areva's.
Fennovoima in January received offers from the two companies
and it is due to decide next year who will deliver the reactor
to its Pyhajoki plant.
"We have not yet made any decision and we are not favouring
one over the other as the process is still ongoing," Fennovoima
spokeswoman Maira Kettunen said.
Fennovoima's nuclear engineering chief Juhani Hyvarinen was
quoted as saying in daily Helsingin Sanomat that " both power
plants have a completely electricity-free cooling system, but
Toshiba has implemented it slightly better."
One of the lessons of the Fukushima disaster was that two
natural disasters could strike at the same time and knock out
the electrical supply system of a plant completely, so it could
not be cooled down.
The European Union energy commissioner on Thursday urged
regulators and operators to act to improve safety at nuclear
power plants.
Fennovoima's plant is due to provide cheap energy to its
shareholders, including stainless steel maker Outokumpu
, retailer Kesko and the local subsidiaries
of Swedish metals firm Boliden.
Its biggest single shareholder is German utility E.ON's
Finnish subsidiary, with a 34 percent stake.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Miral Fahmy and David
Holmes)