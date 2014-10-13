* France hopes to boost nuclear exports with trade show
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Oct 13 Areva, France's
struggling reactor builder, is unlikely to win much in the way
of big new nuclear export contracts despite a major
government-backed effort to woo customers at a trade show this
week.
The Oct. 14-16 World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), at the same
venue as the Le Bourget airshow, is designed to boost Areva and
France's associated nuclear industry, which comprises over 2,500
companies with combined revenue of 46 billion euros ($58
billion) and 220,000 employees.
French utility EDF has just won EU approval to
build two Areva-designed EPR reactors in Britain, which will be
Areva's first reactor sale since 2007.
The EPR features developed-market safety levels, with an
outer skin designed to withstand a commercial airline crash and
a built-in core catcher to collect radioactive remains in case
of a meltdown. But it is less suitable for emerging markets,
where most growth in nuclear generation is taking place.
"The EPR is too big, too complex and too costly for most of
the existing market," said Yves Marignac, director of
WISE-Paris, an independent consultant on nuclear issues.
Critics also say that for one French company, which is 84
percent state-owned, to buy reactors from another, which is 87
percent state-owned, with subsidies from the UK government is
hardly the model of a competitive export
industry.
Areva Chief Executive Luc Oursel had said for years he
expected Areva to win 10 new EPR orders by 2016, but in August
this year he dropped that objective as he announced a shock
first-half loss that led to the biggest plunge in the company's
stock in a decade.
Since losing a landmark United Arab Emirates contract in
2009 to South Korea's Kepco, Areva has lost out on
tenders in Finland and Czech Republic and made no progress in
India.
Meanwhile, Russia's Rosatom has won a string of contracts in
emerging markets with its build, own and operate model.
Russia sells nuclear fuel and also provides financing, which
is repaid with interest through electricity sales from the
completed plant, industry insiders say.
"Provided it is safe, it is almost immaterial which nuclear
technology is used for a reactor. The question is do you have a
project, have you secured financing," said an industry
specialist with experience in nuclear project finance.
OUT-FINANCING
Japanese, South Korean, Chinese and Russian reactor builders
provide financing packages at rates about 2 percent lower than
the French industry can match, according to Philippe Pradel,
head of nuclear development at French utility GDF Suez.
"There is no point in competing ... you are out of the race
right away," he said.
The capital-intensive nuclear industry is moving
increasingly to a vendor financing model, which forces reactor
builders to take a stake in their customers' projects.
The financial arrangements for the UK reactor at Hinkley
Point C illustrate that trend: Areva had to take a 10 percent
stake in the EDF-led consortium that will build and operate the
plant.
Areva wants to finance that stake with money it is required
to set aside to cover the cost of eventual decommissioning of
its French nuclear installations, rather than issuing new debt.
It has yet to get government approval for that move, and
with net financial debt of 4.73 billion euros in June, Areva has
little room to take on more. It narrowly escaped a downgrading
of its debt to junk status by Standard & Poor's last week.
With France pledged to reduce its reliance on nuclear power
to 50 percent from 75 by 2025, Areva cannot rely on domestic
demand and needs exports to survive.
WNE chief Gerard Kottmann, CEO of nuclear industry supplier
Valinox, said in June it would be an illusion to expect to sign
many major contracts at the trade show this week, but he hoped
for a string of smaller contracts.
The trade show is expected to attract some 500 companies and
the heads of France's nuclear industry, but few CEOs of major
foreign reactor builders will attend, unlike events organised by
Rosatom and the World Nuclear Association (WNA).
"There is an inflation problem with these conferences, one
cannot attend every one," a regular at the WNA meetings said.
