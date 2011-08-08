WILMINGTON, N.C. Aug 8 General Electric Co.'s (GE.N) Global Nuclear Fuels (GNF) operation resumed nuclear fuel manufacturing on Monday after a 3-1/2 week suspension triggered by the failure of warning horns to operate as designed, the company said.

"No customer orders have been affected (by the shutdown)," GE Nuclear spokesman Michael Tetuan said after announcing the production resumption. "The malfunction did not have any impact on health or safety."

Production at the 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week operation was halted on July 14 when it was found the warning horns had not been working properly for two months, GNF said in a report to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

Although the problem -- a faulty capacitor -- was found and repaired within a couple days, the company continued to keep personnel away from the manufacturing area while the system was tested.

That resulted in layoffs for 250 hourly workers and forced 50 salaried workers to work remotely while access to their offices was blocked, Tetuan said.

He said employees returned to work on July 30 to attend safety training and work on various projects around the site, including plant environment improvements.

Pointing out this was a voluntary shut down, NRC spokesman Joey Ledford said the regulator will determine if enforcement action is necessary after studying GNF's reports of the event.

Two NRC inspectors were on hand when manufacturing operations resumed, Ledford said on Monday.

GE has a 60 percent stake in GNF. In 2000 it sold a 40 percent interest to Joint Fuel Co Ltd, which is owned by Hitachi (6501.T) and Toshiba (6502.T).

Worldwide, the company provides fuel assemblies for 80 boiling water reactors.

Thirty Asian power plants are supplied from GNF's Japanese facilities, while 10 in Europe get fuel assembled at a Spanish plant owned by GNF ENUSA Nuclear Fuel which is jointly owned by GNF and ENUSA Industrias Avanzadas, a fuel services company based in Madrid.

The remaining 40 customers in the United States and Mexico are supplied from the company's Wilmington, North Carolina, plant, which was established by GE Nuclear in the late 1960s. (Editing by Jane Sutton and Jim Marshall)