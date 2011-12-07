* Kansai, Shikoku Electric have already submitted results

* Not yet clear when and which reactors will restart first

TOKYO Dec 7 Japan's Hokkaido Electric Power Co will submit on Wednesday the results of first-stage stress tests on the 579 megawatt No.1 reactor at its sole Tomari nuclear plant, a company spokesman said, part of an initial step in rebuilding public faith in atomic energy.

No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been restarted since a massive earthquake and tsunami in March triggered reactor meltdowns and the world's worst radioactive material leakage in 25 years at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi station in the northeast.

The northern Japan utility would become the third utility after Kansai Electric Power Co and Shikoku Electric Power Co to submit test results to the Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency (NISA).

But it is not yet clear when the NISA and its supervisors, including Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, will approve the stress test reports and when approvals by local authorities will pave the way for the reactor restart.

Currently, only nine reactors with a capacity of 8,479 megawatts, out of a total 54 commercial reactors, are generating electricity in Japan.

Hokkaido, which normally relies on nuclear to meet a third of power demand, will start regular maintenance at its 912 MW No.3 Tomari unit in April or May. Japan will have no reactors online if there are no restarts allowed before then.

First-stage tests are on idled reactors which are ready to restart and second-stage tests apply to all reactors.

The stress tests evaluate each reactor's resilience to four severe events -- earthquake, tsunami, station blackout and loss of water for cooling -- and a reactor operator's management of multiple steps to protect reactors. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)