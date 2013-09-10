* IAEA lowers nuclear energy projections, but "steady"
growth still seen
* Fukushima, low gas price, renewable energy weigh on
outlook
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Sept 10 The United Nations' atomic
agency has cut its long-term outlook for nuclear energy growth
for a third year in a row, in part because of hesitancy
following Japan's Fukushima disaster.
The industry could, however, still nearly double its
capacity by 2030 due to expansion in Asia.
Overall nuclear generating capacity will grow by between 17
and 94 percent by 2030 depending on a wide range of factors such
as global economic growth, the International Atomic Energy
Agency said.
That was down from 25 and 100 percent respectively from
last year's forecast.
In the developed world, low natural gas prices and an
increase in subsidised renewable energy capacity were expected
to have an impact on the prospects for nuclear in the short
term. Also, "the ongoing financial crisis continues to present
challenges for capital intensive projects such as nuclear
power," the agency said.
These factors, in addition to the Fukushima accident in
March 2011, "are expected to temporarily delay deployment of
some nuclear power plants".
But it added that in the longer run population growth,
demand for electricity, climate change concerns and price
volatility for other fuels "continue to point to nuclear
generating capacity playing an important role in the energy
mix," it said.
"While (the) figures are lower than in our last projections
in 2012, they still point to a steady rise in the number of
nuclear power plants in the world in the next 20 years,
particularly in Asia," IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said.
There are now 434 nuclear power reactors in the world and 69
under construction. In China alone, 30 plants are being built,
adding to the 15 reactors it now has.
But since the reactor meltdowns at Fukushima which sent
radiation across a large areas, Germany, Switzerland and Belgium
have decided to move away from nuclear power.
"Some of the effects of the Fukushima Daiichi accident have
included earlier than anticipated retirements, delayed or
possibly cancelled new build, and increased costs owing to
changing regulatory requirements," the IAEA said.
Global nuclear power capacity was expected to increase to
between 435 gigawatts and 722 GW by 2030 compared with 373 GW
now, the Vienna-based U.N. agency said in its new projections.
The estimates in 2012 was 456 and 740 GW, in the low and
high scenario for 2030 respectively. In 2011 it was for growth
to 501/746 GW and in 2010 the forecast was 546/803 GW.
The IAEA said the low case "represents expectations about
the future if current market, technology and resource trends
continue". The high case projections "are much more optimistic,
but still plausible and technically feasible".
