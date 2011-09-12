VIENNA, Sept 12 The U.N. atomic agency still expects significant growth in the use of nuclear power in the world over the next two decades, despite a slowdown in the wake of Japan's Fukushima accident, its head said on Monday.

The number of operating reactors in the world is expected to increase by between 90 and 350 units by 2030, Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a speech.

Currently, there are about 432 reactors worldwide.

"This represents continuous and significant growth in the use of nuclear power, but at a slower growth rate than in our previous projections," Amano told the IAEA's 35-nation board.

"China and India will remain the main centres of expansion," he said. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; editing by James Jukwey)