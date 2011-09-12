* IAEA sees nuclear expansion in China, India
* Says reactors in world to rise despite Fukushima
* Growth to slow, but still significant
(Adds quotes, background)
VIENNA, Sept 12 The U.N. atomic agency still
expects significant growth in the global use of nuclear power
over the next two decades, despite a slowdown in the wake of
Japan's Fukushima accident, its head said on Monday.
The number of operating reactors in the world is expected to
increase by between 90 and 350 units by 2030, Yukiya Amano,
director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA), said in a speech.
Currently, there are about 432 reactors worldwide, with the
United States, Russia and France among countries with the most
units.
"This represents continuous and significant growth in the
use of nuclear power, but at a slower growth rate than in our
previous projections," Amano told the IAEA's 35-nation board in
Vienna.
"Most of the growth is still expected to occur in countries
that already have operating nuclear power plants, especially in
Asia," he said. "China and India will remain the main centres of
expansion."
Increasing global demand for energy, climate change fears
and dwindling oil and gas reserves were among factors behind
growing interest in nuclear power before Fukushima and they had
not changed because of the accident, Amano said.
The huge earthquake and tsunami that crippled the plant in
March, causing the world's worst nuclear crisis since the 1986
Chernobyl disaster, prompted a global rethink of atomic power.
Germany has decided to close all its reactors by 2022 and
Italy voted in a referendum to ban nuclear for decades.
Before the Fukushima crisis, the IAEA had expected up to 25
countries to bring their first nuclear power plants on line by
2030. Today, some 29 states have nuclear energy.
Amano said the projected slowdown in global growth in
nuclear power reflected the planned phase-out in Germany, some
immediate shutdowns in Japan as well as "temporary delays" in an
expansion in other countries.
But interest in countries which are considering introducing
nuclear power remained strong, he said.
"Most of these countries are proceeding with plans to add
nuclear power to their energy mix, although a few countries have
cancelled or revised their plans, while others have taken a
'wait and see approach," Amano said.
