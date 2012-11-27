* IAEA says contact details of experts stolen from old
server
* Hacker statement calls for investigation into Israel
reactor
* Echoes demand by Tehran, Arab states
* Israel, U.S. say Iran is main nuclear proliferation threat
VIENNA, Nov 27 The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on
Tuesday information stolen from one of its former servers had
been posted on a hacker website and it was taking "all possible
steps" to ensure its computer systems and data were protected.
The stolen information was contained in a statement by a
group with an Iranian-sounding name calling for an inquiry into
Israel's nuclear activities. The International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) is investigating Iran's nuclear programme.
The IAEA said the theft concerned "some contact details
related to experts working" with the Vienna-based agency but it
did not say who might have been behind the action.
A Western diplomat said the stolen data was not believed to
include information related to confidential work carried out by
the IAEA. One of the agency's tasks is preventing the spread of
nuclear weapons.
The statement posted in the name of Parastoo (which in Farsi
means swallow, the bird, and can also be a woman's name)
included a large number of email addresses and called for the
people to whom they belonged to sign a petition for an "open"
IAEA investigation into Israel's Dimona reactor.
The statement dated Nov. 25 and headlined "Parastoo Hacks
IAEA" said: "Israel owns a practical nuclear arsenal, tied to a
growing military body."
Israel is widely believed to have the Middle East's only
atomic arsenal but neither confirms nor denies this under a
"strategic ambiguity" policy to deter Arab and Iranian foes.
The country is outside the Non-Proliferation Treaty that
would require it to forswear nuclear weapons and open up its
reactor in the southern desert town of Dimona.
Israel and the United States accuse Iran of seeking to
develop a nuclear weapons capability, a charge Tehran denies,
and says the Islamic state is the main proliferation threat.
Iran and Arab states say Israel's assumed atomic arsenal
threatens peace and security in the Middle East.
IAEA spokeswoman Gill Tudor said the agency "deeply regrets
this publication of information stolen from an old server that
was shut down some time ago".
Measures had been taken to address concern over possible
vulnerability in the server, she said.
"The IAEA's technical and security teams are continuing to
analyse the situation and do everything possible to help ensure
that no further information is vulnerable," Tudor said.