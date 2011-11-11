PRAGUE Nov 11 The Czech nuclear security
authority has detected radioactive iodine 131 at a number of
monitoring stations since late October and made an enquiry at
the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about its possible
source, the watchdog's boss said on Friday.
Czech State Office for Nuclear Safety chief Dana Drabova
told Reuters there was no health risk from the iodine, which
could have leaked during production of radiopharmaceuticals but
was certainly not from a nuclear power plant.
"It was detected by our radiation monitoring network, with
probability bordering on certainty the source is abroad. It is
iodine-131 and we have asked the IAEA if they know what the
source could be," Drabova said.
Earlier on Friday the IAEA said very low levels of
radioactive iodine-131 have been detected in Europe but the
particles are not believed to pose a public health risk.
