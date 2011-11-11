PRAGUE Nov 11 The Czech nuclear security authority has detected radioactive iodine 131 at a number of monitoring stations since late October and made an enquiry at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about its possible source, the watchdog's boss said on Friday.

Czech State Office for Nuclear Safety chief Dana Drabova told Reuters there was no health risk from the iodine, which could have leaked during production of radiopharmaceuticals but was certainly not from a nuclear power plant.

"It was detected by our radiation monitoring network, with probability bordering on certainty the source is abroad. It is iodine-131 and we have asked the IAEA if they know what the source could be," Drabova said.

Earlier on Friday the IAEA said very low levels of radioactive iodine-131 have been detected in Europe but the particles are not believed to pose a public health risk. (Reporting by Jan Korselt, writing by Jan Lopatka; editing by Keiron Henderson)