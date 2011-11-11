BERLIN Nov 11 Germany's environment ministry said on Friday that slightly higher radioactive iodine levels had been registered in northern Germany but at such low levels that it was barely detected, and ruled out that it could have come from any nuclear power plant.

"It is ruled out that the radioactivity came from a nuclear power plant," a ministry spokeswoman said. She did not give a time-frame for the radioactivity measurements.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said very low levels of radioactive iodine-131 had been detected in Europe but the particles were not believed to pose a public health risk. The Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria also reported such findings. (Reporting by Markus Wacket)