MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
BERLIN Nov 11 Germany's environment ministry said on Friday that slightly higher radioactive iodine levels had been registered in northern Germany but at such low levels that it was barely detected, and ruled out that it could have come from any nuclear power plant.
"It is ruled out that the radioactivity came from a nuclear power plant," a ministry spokeswoman said. She did not give a time-frame for the radioactivity measurements.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said very low levels of radioactive iodine-131 had been detected in Europe but the particles were not believed to pose a public health risk. The Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria also reported such findings. (Reporting by Markus Wacket)
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.
BERLIN, Feb 11 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.