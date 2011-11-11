BRUSSELS Nov 11 Levels of radioactive
iodine-131 that have been detected in Europe are below the
threshold that requires mandatory reporting and do not pose any
health risk, an EU Commission spokeswoman said on Friday.
"The levels are so extremely small that they do not create
any health risk. They are even below any threshold that obliges
notififying us and the other member states," she said.
Earlier on Friday the U.N. nuclear agency said very low
levels of iodine had been detected eight months after Japan's
Fukishima disaster.
