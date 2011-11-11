BRUSSELS Nov 11 Levels of radioactive iodine-131 that have been detected in Europe are below the threshold that requires mandatory reporting and do not pose any health risk, an EU Commission spokeswoman said on Friday.

"The levels are so extremely small that they do not create any health risk. They are even below any threshold that obliges notififying us and the other member states," she said.

Earlier on Friday the U.N. nuclear agency said very low levels of iodine had been detected eight months after Japan's Fukishima disaster.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by David Brunnstrom)