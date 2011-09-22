* Says would stop producing 20 percent enriched uranium
* Sanctions have an impact but not a decisive one
By Louis Charbonneau
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad on Thursday said Tehran would stop producing 20
percent enriched uranium if it is guaranteed fuel for a medical
research reactor, seeking to revive a fuel swap deal that fell
apart in 2009.
"Any time they can guarantee us this sale ... we will stop
20 percent enrichment," Ahmadinejad told a small group of
reporters in New York, where he is attending a meeting of the
U.N. General Assembly.
"Whenever these assurances are given, we will do our part,"
Ahmadinejad said. "We will cease domestic enrichment at the 20
percent level. That's all. But we will continue the building of
new power plants."
Tehran's refusal to halt enrichment has provoked four
rounds of U.N. sanctions on the world's No. 5 oil exporting
state and tighter U.S. and European Union restrictions.
Ahmadinejad touched on the issue of the sanctions,
acknowledging they had hit the Iranian economy but denying they
had had a devastating impact.
"At the end of the day, sanctions do have an effect, we
never maintained that they had no effect whatsoever," he said.
"But they do not have a decisive effect."
Western nations suspect Iran is trying to use its nuclear
program to develop atomic weapons. The Islamic Republic has
denied the charge, saying it wants to produce nuclear energy.
Tehran plans to build 19 new 1,000-megawatt nuclear power
plants to meet growing electricity demand.
UNDERGROUND BUNKER
Iran recently began shifting enrichment centrifuges to an
underground bunker near the holy city of Qom as part of a push
to triple output capacity of higher-grade enriched uranium, a
development Washington called "troubling."
Western analysts say that Iran's drive to produce 20
percent enriched material puts it closer to the 90 percent
threshold suitable for atom bombs.
Iran says it needs the material to fuel a Tehran research
reactor it says helps in treating hundreds of thousands of
cancer patients.
A tentative pact brokered by the International Atomic
Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, in 2009 to exchange
Iranian low-enriched uranium (LEU) for higher-refined fuel from
abroad collapsed after Iran backed away from its terms.
The fuel swap plan was envisioned by the West as a way to
reduce mistrust and help pave the way for broader talks on
Tehran's nuclear program but subsequent discussions have
revealed major differences standing in the way of reviving any
such deal.
Western diplomats have made clear they want Iran to send
out most of its low-enriched uranium -- potential weapons
material if refined further -- as part of any fuel swap.
Iran has made equally clear it is not prepared to part with
more LEU than it agreed to under the original plan even though
its stockpile has more than doubled in the intervening period.
Analysts and diplomats believe the original deal fell
victim to Iran's internal power rivalries as Ahmadinejad's
rivals -- who have only grown stronger since the deal was first
outlined -- raised new conditions which proved unacceptable for
the West.
(Writing by Andrew Quinn; editing by Anthony Boadle)