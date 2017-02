NEW YORK, Sept 22 Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Thursday that Iran was ready to halt production of 20 percent enriched uranium if it is guaranteed fuel for its research reactor in Tehran.

"Any time they can guarantee us this sale ... we will stop 20 percent enrichment," Ahmadinejad told an audience in New York, where he is attending a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly. "Whenever these assurances are given, we will do our part." (Reporting by Lou Charbonneau, editing by Anthony Boadle)