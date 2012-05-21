DUBAI May 21 The United Nations nuclear chief,
Yukiya Amano, said talks with Iran's chief nuclear negotiator
were extensive and would have a positive impact on Iran's
negotiations with world powers later this week, Iranian media
reported on Monday.
"We held expanded and intensive negotiations in a good
atmosphere. Definitely, the progress of talks will have a
positive impact on negotiations between Iran and P5+1," Amano
was quoted by Iran's state television website as saying.
Asked about a framework agreement that would resolve
questions over Iran's nuclear programme quickly, Amano added: "I
will not go into details but the agency has some viewpoints and
Iran has its own specific viewpoints."
(Reporting By Marcus George and Zahra Hosseinian)